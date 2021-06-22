Here’s your chance to get a 2021 KSAT Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta!
The first 500 people that go to the Circle K located at 3820 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio starting today will receive one KSAT 12 Fiesta medal.
The new medals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.
For more Fiesta updates, click on the KSAT Fiesta page here.
