Here’s how you can design your dream bathroom online

Need a bathroom remodel? Bath Fitter can help with your updates | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s nothing more relaxing than soaking in a nice, hot bath. We could all use a whole lot of relaxation these days.

When creating the perfect atmosphere for a nice bath, you want to make sure you absolutely love the design and setting.

These days, the best part when designing or updating your bathroom space is, everything can be created in an online design studio.

Designing your bathtub

Step 1: Pick a tub front.

Decide how you want the exterior front of your tub to look.

Step 2: Pick a wall pattern.

Whether you prefer a textured pattern or plain tile, the choice is yours.

Step 3: Pick a faucet.

Faucets can vary from hand-held, adjustable, stationary heads and shower heads, which have become a favorite recently, giving the ultimate spa experience.

Step 4: Select accessories.

Choose between a single- or double-corner shelf to store your hair care products, or you can opt for a simple soap dish. Plus, you can add a grab bar for when it gets slippery in the tub. Lastly, select your rods for hanging up towels if you prefer to have one in the tub.

Ad

When you have created your ultimate bathtub, the next step is to find experts who can install everything within your style expectations. Try to look for a group that offers one-day installations.

Need help finding a bathroom remodeling group?

Bath Fitter says it provides no messy, disruptive demolition work, with its premium, quality acrylic tubs and walls, which are custom-made to ensure a perfect watertight fit. They’re installed right over your existing tub and wall in as little as one day, according to the company.

To learn more about a free consultation, click or tap here.