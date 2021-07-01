As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 1, 2021

Games2U will take your backyard party to the next level of fun!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., backyard games for your Fourth of July party, a Hill Country spot for brews, views and food, a performance by a Texas musician and more.

Independence Day is this Sunday and Games2U is ready for your backyard shindig! This company will bring inflatable games, video games and all kinds of fun to your backyard. Check out their offerings here.

What’s your favorite video game? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Looking for fun in the Hill Country? Jen takes us out to Tusculum Brewing Company and Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. in Boerne for incredible views, tasty brews and delicious food.

Ad

Love bagel sandwiches? You’ll love Wild Barley Kitchen Co. at Broadway News. We give you a taste of their wood-fired bagel sandwiches.

Rhonda Hollon with Cakes Couture in New Braunfels is offering baking classes for kids this summer! Just reach out to her in the “contact” section of her website.

Zach Person is an Austin musician who’s hosting an LP release party this Saturday at Sam’s Burger Joint here in San Antonio. Catch his performance today on the show and find his music here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.