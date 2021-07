Brews + Bites in Boerne: try these two breweries off main street | SA LIVE | KSAT 12

BOERNE – Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. and Tusculum Brewing Co. are both located off Main St. in Boerne.

You can enjoy craft beer, family atmospheres and menu items that range from charcuterie boards to gigantic burgers and sandwiches with a fun twist.

Boeren is 20 minutes north of San Antonio.