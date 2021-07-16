All the reasons to consider a dual language school for your child

St. Mary Magdalen School is now enrolling for 2021-22 school year | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, do you need to enroll your child in school for the 2021-22 school year?

Perhaps you should weigh the benefits of having your child enroll in a dual-language school.

As a parent, you might want your child to excel in school and have the best opportunities in life that come from bilingual education.

Benefits of a child attending a dual-language school include, according to experts:

The ability to read, speak and write fluently in English and Spanish.

An increased level of cognitive capacity and critical thinking.

Advantages of being bilingual for both college application requirements and job opportunities.

An increased level of academic achievement for students enrolled in a bilingual program long-term.

If you are looking for a school, St. Mary Magdalen School (SMMS) is the only dual-language Catholic school in San Antonio, and accepts students as young as 3 years old. The school was recently named one of the best Catholic schools in America. Scholarships and financial aid options are available.

SMMS prepares and supports Pre-K3 through eighth-grade students to excel in high school and college through the Graduate Support Program.

Additionally, the school partners with the University of Incarnate Word to offer rigorous college and career prep education.

Ad

To start an application with SMMS, click or tap here.