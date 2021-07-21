As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 21, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., everything you need for a summer fruit-themed party! Plus, it’s National Hot Dog Day. Where you can get great deals on dogs, natural energy boosters for summer, a kids’ spa and more.

Happy National Hot Dog Day! Dog Haus Biergarten in Stone Oak is giving away hot dogs. Watch the show today for more info.

What’s your favorite hot dog topping? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Looking for a cute theme for a summer party? Bring on the fruity fun! Master crafter Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Decor is sharing ideas for what to serve and DIY decorations on a budget.

Ad

Do you know why working out in the morning is better than working out in the evening? Health and wellness expert Bryce Wylde shares natural ways to boost your energy during the summer.

Fiona takes us inside Spoil Me Kids Spa on the Northwest Side, where kids can get the full pamper treatment.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.