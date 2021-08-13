‘Maks & Val: Stripped Down’ tour comes to San Antonio Tuesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re familiar with “Dancing with the Stars,” you’re probably well aware of who Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy are.

Not only are they some of the most beloved pros from ABC’s mega-hit series, they’re also world renowned dancers.

After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of the duo’s highly anticipated “Motion Pictures” Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire and entertain in a rapidly changing world.

Enter “Maks & Val: Stripped Down,” a unique experience that will bring spectators closer to the dancers than ever before.

The brand new dance show is coming to the Tobin Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, and is guaranteed to provide an intimate evening, packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling and world-class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name.

Maks and Val will have you laughing, crying, then laughing again. The show is said to be genuine and heartwarming, and promises to take your emotions for a ride.

“It’s a really great show that includes us and two wonderful partners,” said Val Chmerkovskiy. “It’s wholesome fun. It’s a lot of comedy, it’s a lot of heartfelt storytelling. A lot of it is inspired by the events of last year, along with our lives in general: Coming to this country, navigating through this crazy world and ultimately celebrating each other, celebrating families, celebrating this country -- all in a show that is packed with, like I said, comedy jokes, storytelling and lots and lots of dance.”

Tickets are available online at maksandvaltour.com. To see upcoming shows at the Tobin Center for Performing Arts, tap here.