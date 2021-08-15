New Boerne ice cream shop coats soft serve in fun flavors

Dipped cones with all the toppings at this Boerne ice cream shop | SA Live | KSAT 12

BOERNE – Take a 20-minute drive north of San Antonio to find Dip Ice Cream, on the Hill Country Mile in Boerne.

The shop is simple, yet adding a fun twist to soft-serve ice cream.

“We have six flavors and soon to add more,” owner Jennifer Blankenship said. “We will have new flavors coming in November to change with the season.”

The “cotton candy” is the most ordered. It is dipped in a pink cotton candy coating and then wrapped with fresh cotton candy and it’s just as you imagine, colorful, sweet and “Instagramable.”

“My favorite is the coconut cream pie,” owner Brad Dickey said.

Aside from six fun flavors, childen under age 2 and dogs can get a free mini cone. They also serve three different floats: coffee float, Big Red float and traditional rootbeer float.

Dip Ice Cream is located at 222 S. Main St. in Boerne, inside the Boerne Trading Company which houses local vendors, including a section for children entrepreneuers. So, you can shop and enjoy the classic treats.

“It’s the old doctor’s office, this house has been here since 1890,” Dickey said. “So, we’re curing people with ice cream.”