Job fair event happening Wednesday aims to fill full-time positions, with medical benefits included

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – On the hunt for a full-time job with benefits?

If you’re available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, Liberty Tire Recycling is hiring employees for positions for yard drivers, trailer mechanics, CDL and non-CD drivers for its facility at 6830 West Laguna Road.

If you love a hard day’s work, are happy working in a dirty, wet, noisy, very hot, and sometimes cold environment and can withstand working in all the elements for an extended amount of time, Liberty Tire Recycling encourages you to apply.

Liberty Tire Recycling collects and recycles more than 33% of the nation’s scrap tires, transforming 190 million tires into raw materials for smart, useful products that improve people’s lives.

Employees enjoy a steady biweekly income with medical, dental and vision insurance. Sign-on bonuses are offered for all qualified new hires. Applicants must pass a drug screen and attend the job fair.

“We also offer flexible spending accounts, life, and AD&D, long and short-term disability, 401k with company match as well as vacation and holiday pay,” stated by a Liberty Tire Recycling representative. “Pay is depending on experience.”

Pay is at $13 to start with an opportunity for $250 monthly attendance and production bonuses.

If you are interested in attending the event, the job fair will be located at Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center - S. Flores, 6723 S Flores St # 100, San Antonio, TX 78221.

