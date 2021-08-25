As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 25, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, get ready to go bananas! We’re celebrating National Banana Split Day with Sabastian’s Snack Shack and three twists on the banana split.

We’ve got a recipe that’s sure to be a hit at the dinner table! With only six ingredients, the King ranch chicken casserole is an easy way to feed the whole family!

We are always looking for ways to save you money! Dine out and dig in at your favorite restaurants for less during Culinaria Summer Restaurant Weeks and check out this deal of the day at Benjie’s Munch.

Ahead of National Dog Day, Pup Pup And Away SA has found five products that every dog owner needs to know about.

Ad

Are you ready to step into the spotlight? The San Antonio Mastersingers are holding auditions looking for the best singers in San Antonio to join the chorus of volunteers.

Plus, a country music artist performs on the SA Live stage, Tiffany Woys sings her latest single, “I Don’t.”

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.