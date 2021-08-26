What features should you look for in a smartphone?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

These days, we use our phones to do, well, practically everything, right?

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, these new-model Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phones may have everything you’ve been looking for.

Last week, Samsung unveiled its latest smartphones -- and these are guaranteed to get consumers’ attention.

Peter Park, product manager at Samsung, explained some of the new features of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and how these new foldable phones can literally open up new ways for us to watch, work and play.

Here’s what else he had to say:

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G key features

“The Galaxy Z Fold3 is the ultimate working play device,” Park said. “It’s all about productivity (and) entertainment. It unfolds to a 7.6-inch display so you can have Microsoft Office and maybe PowerPoint Excel side by side, so you can work on the go. You can also enjoy movies on the large screen in your downtime. And for the first time ever, it works with an S10. So now you can write and draw directly on your portable.”

1) Immersive viewing

When the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display lights up like magic, the front camera disappears — leaving behind nothing but your YouTube video. With less bezel, no notch and an under-display camera, it’s the world’s first foldable phone with an uninterrupted view.

Measured diagonally, the screen size is 7.6 inches as a full rectangle and 7.4 accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners.

2) S Pen and Flex mode

This is the first S Pen on a foldable.

Get precision your fingers could only dream of as you put pen to glass, Park said. And you can watch, video call and do more all hands-free with Flex Mode. It splits the screen in two, letting you work smarter — like taking a call on the top half and sketching ideas on the lower half.

3) Easy multitasking

This phone delivers PC-like productivity but folds in your palm for portability. Flex mode provides a multidimensional experience, so you can do things faster, better and more efficiently. Certain applications may not support Flex mode.

4) IPX8 water resistance

This is the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphone, Park said. An IPX8 rating means you can unfold freely, even if you’re caught in the rain.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G key features

“The Galaxy Z Flip3 is all about creating, sharing and capturing content,” Park said. “It comes with a very stylish design in bold colors, a large cover display and a great camera for portraits and selfies. And you can even take blogs and videos with the device, (and) fold it so it’s the perfect balance of style and function.”

1) Compact form factor

A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets: This visually awesome and 4.2-inch folded compact design delivers the ultimate portability for every move you make, Park said. It’s measured diagonally when folded, accounting for the rounded corners.

2) ‘Iconic’ cover screen

The 1.9-inch cover screen displays various notifications and lets you intuitively interact with them. You can also take selfies using the dual rear camera and see the preview on the iconic cover screen, Park said.

Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Cover Screen size is 1.9 inches in the full rectangle and 1.8 with accounting for the rounded corners; the actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

3) More durable outer materials

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is made with the strongest aluminum frame on its foldables, protecting the hinge so you can unfold and focus on important things. The front cover and back cover on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are made of the toughest glass on Galaxy Z, as stated by Samsung.

4) Flex mode

Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built-in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.

