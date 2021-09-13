Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As Seen On SA Live - Monday, September 13, 2021

Kick off the week with dessert first, a fun, family activity and celebrating local businesses!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As Seen On SA Live
As Seen On SA Live (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, dessert first, a fun, family activity and celebrating local businesses!

We get a delicious start to the show with custom designed chocolate covered strawberries from Strawberry Street!

In today’s Mom Day Monday, we show you a fun activity you can try with your family at Roadrunner Ceramics and Pottery.

Also, it’s a new skin care line started by a local woman. See why Kalon By Josseline’s all natural beauty products are different and how to better protect your skin.

Plus, we are celebrating another local business! The experts at Freddy’s Hats have been creating custom western wear for more than twenty-five years and say finding a good hat shaper is like finding a good barber. Watch Mike get fitted for a hat!

Family heirlooms thought to have been lost forever, how one designer with Thrifty Family Heirlooms is finding them and bringing families together.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook