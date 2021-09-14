As seen on SA Live, Tuesday, September 14, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are getting into the fall spirit, learning the art of donut and don’t forget to take a moment to hug your favorite dog!

It’s National Hug Your Hound Day! Show your furry friends some love with treats from Betty’s Sweet Barkery.

We are getting creative with donuts today with a little help from a professional from The Art Of Donut and get ready to dip those donuts into some coffee! Java Jen is checking out Southbound Coffee.

Plus, if you are trying to get into the spirit of the season, we get a taste of fall flavors from The Bread Box.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.