Looking for a body procedure and hoping to avoid surgery? There are more options than you realize

Trying to slim down? This weight loss clinic can help | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you trying to slim down, but you’ve given up on diets and exercise?

One of the reasons people quit trying to lose weight is because they can’t see the results of all their hard work, according to SliMedica. The scale won’t budge, and people can’t feel that their pants fit looser just yet.

In the age of the internet, many have grown accustomed to instant results.

One of the fastest-growing areas of esthetic medicine is non-invasive body contouring, SliMedica said.

It all comes down to those few things that were just mentioned: People want procedures with quick recoveries, few side effects and less discomfort.

Cosmetic patients are becoming more reluctant to undergo surgical procedures that involve hospitalizations, anesthetics, pain, swelling, longer recovery periods, and, in general, the risks involved with surgery, according to SliMedica.

However, there are some new options that offer patients a less-invasive alternative:

Ad

The Zerona laser was originally FDA-approved to address fat around the hips, flanks and abdomen. However, in later years, more studies were conducted. Today, this treatment is FDA-approved for the emulsification of fat from the lower back, middle back, thighs, chest, upper arms, neck and ankles, according to SliMedica.

Zerona laser fat reduction is an option for anyone looking to get rid of stubborn fat that’s been resistant to proper dieting and exercise.

Recent studies indicate that the results of the Zerona laser are long-lasting, if not permanent, SliMedica said.

Zerona laser fat reduction is a breakthrough in non-invasive body contouring that can redefine your outlines without surgery or extensive downtime, according to the team at SliMedica.

Learn more about the technology here.