As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 20, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, our fall kick-off week begins and it’s all about pumpkin spice!

Adi Bear Sweets shows off how to enjoy pumpkin spice treats three different ways.

The Beignet Stand is a local food trailer with beignets of all styles and flavors. We check out what they have created for fall.

Then, we take you to Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso to check out their fall menu with some creative, autumn flavors and coffee drinks.

Plus, we can’t leave the pups out of the pumpkin spice fun! We are making homemade fall treats for your dogs with Pawsome Pals SATX.

Also, peanut butter and pumpkin sound like a natural match, but PB&J With Tay take fall flavors to the next level!

For more flavors of the season, Cinnaholic has a pumpkin spice flavored treat and a marshmallow, peanut butter, chocolate treat.

If you’re looking for a non-coffee, seasonal drink, The Shack SATX has brought back their pumpkin spice shake for a limited time.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.