As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., an easy fall craft, an over-the-top grill with roots in Argentina, a popular Mexican restaurant, fall coffee, Mike makes bagels and more.

Jen takes us back out to Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso to check out their fall menu with some creative, autumn flavors and coffee drinks.

Mike is makin’ wood-fired bagels at BOSS Bagels. It’s definitely a process with tasty results.

Fiona is making a fall tree with simple items you might already have at home. Check out more fall fun at Orange Art Box.

Spare Parts has even more fun projects to do with the kids and discounts for seasonal and party supplies.

Show your furry friends some love with fall treats from Betty’s Sweet Barkery. Mike tried them, too!

Ad

We stop by Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar and see how Frida Kahlo’s artistry and spirit influence the menu of modern Mexican cuisine.

Plus, watch a few of these open fire cooking Tik-Tok videos by Al Frugoni and you may want to transform your barbecue and your backyard with this one-of-a-kind grill from Fuegos TX.

You can find prehistoric fun for the whole family this week at Jurassic Quest at the Freeman Coliseum.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.