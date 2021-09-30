Free health app helps patients understand up-front medical costs with medical physicians

LASO Health is a mobile based application that helps consumers find medical, dental, and other wellness services with upfront, transparent pricing and convenient booking – all through their mobile device.

LASO Health is a mobile based application that helps consumers find medical, dental, and other wellness services with upfront, transparent pricing and convenient booking – all through their mobile device.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As you’ve probably heard of telehealth, have you ever tried mobile-based health?

There is an app that helps you find medical, dental and other wellness services with upfront transparent pricing and convenient booking.

Dr. Varshi Broumand, chief medical officer for LASO Health, explains how the free LASO app can be a great fit for physicians and patients to better understand medical procedures and payments.

LASO is an online platform created by a team of Physicians, technologists, and humans to connect and empower both people and providers, and to remove the barriers that stand between them and the direct Patient-to-Doctor healthcare relationship.

What was the inspiration for the LASO Health app?

“The inspiration of the LASO Health app by me and the founder, Dr. Mizani, my partner was based on the fact that when you look at health care and when you look at our patients, a lot of them would have trouble with their medical bills,” said Broumand. “They didn’t understand them and didn’t understand how much they owe for procedures. Over time, we sensed the frustration. So we thought there has to be a better solution.”

Ad

Takeaway: LASO Health wanted to help patients understand their medical bills in layman’s terms.

How do surprise medical bills affect Americans?

“Less than 40% of Americans have $500 in savings to cover an unexpected medical bill, and 70% of bankruptcies are medical debt related by no fault of their own,” said a representative for LASO Health. “In Bexar County alone there is $100 million of medical debt, preventing families from moving forward. With LASO, we want to give consumers the option to avoid these medical bills and debt.”

Takeaway: There is $100 million worth of medical debt in Bexar County alone.

What are the benefits of the app?

“The benefits of the app are that once you find some of these great providers who are on the app, you know exactly what you’re going to be paying for when you sign up for that appointment,” said Broumand.

Takeaway: Patients will know right away what they owe for medical procedures.

Ad

How much does it cost to use and where can people find it?

“LASO is completely free to download and use, and can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores,” said Broumand. “The app is bilingual and will present in Spanish for those with devices set to Spanish. We have signed up many amazing physicians, dentists, and specialists here in San Antonio.”

To learn more about LASO Health, click or tap here.