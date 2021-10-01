Calling all coffee lovers: Costa Pacifico’s whipped carajillo is one for the books

Costa Pacifica is serving up specialty coffee drinks with ice cream.

SAN ANTONIO – Happy International Coffee Day!

As seen on SA Live, Costa Pacifico has three new menu items coffee fans must try: Abuelita’s Carajillo, Cloud 9 Carajillo and Cookies-n-Cream Carajillo.

Every $2 from every carajillo purchase will be donated to benefit the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation.

A carajillo is a Mexican spiked coffee to which a hard liquor is added.

Costa Pacifico offers some of the freshest seafood, served in a casual space with a cool vibe.

“When dining on our patio, you’ll feel like you’re in the seaside villages of Puerto Vallarta or Mazatlan. With an ambiance that is pulsating yet casual, you can almost hear the ocean waves of the Pacific Coast here in San Antonio,” stated by Costa Pacifico.

Costa Pacifico is located at 434 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite #2101. To learn more, click here.