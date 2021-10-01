This work-based program will give you a leg up on a new career opportunity

The greater:SATX’s program SA WORX connects the community to education and training for people just entering the workforce, and anyone ready for a career change.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re bored with your current job or you’ve just been feeling like you could use a career switch, there’s any industry that is looking to hire.

There’s also a local nonprofit that wants to help prepare you for that new job.

With October being Manufacturing Month, the team with the greater:SATX’s program SA WORX is offering its services throughout the month.

SA WORX, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo and the Alamo Colleges District, offers on-the-job training to help individuals build skills and prepare for their new careers.

Workforce Development Director Christopher Mammen explains how now is a great time to find a career in the manufacturing business.

“The first step you should take is to go to our website saworx.org. You can find out more information on growth industries in our community, from cybersecurity and I.T. to financial services,” Mammen said. “October is Manufacturing Month and we’re featuring all things manufacturing from jobs that are available, the wages associated with those jobs and even a job shadow video so somebody can see you a day in the life of working in manufacturing. Manufacturing is not what it used to be even just 20 years ago. It’s safe and oftentimes involves the newest technologies, from robotics to virtual reality.”

Manufacturing in San Antonio is an example of our economic diversity in action: automotive, commercial food and aircraft manufacturing all continued to grow during the pandemic, sustaining supply chains and other direct and indirect impacts on other businesses, stated by greater:SATX.

Employers are looking for well-rounded candidates with a balance of hard skills and common skills, which will set you apart from the crowd.

Entry-level positions in San Antonio make on average $12,500 more per year than restaurant and retail jobs, according to greater:SATX.

Find out who is hiring, what they pay, and the skills you need at saworx.org.