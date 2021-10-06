Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 6, 2021

No tricks, just treats + celebrating Filipino-American History Month!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, our Halloween DIY week continues and it’s all about treats!

The pros from Cake Art show you how to make your own candy and how to turn that candy into show-stopping desserts!

Plus, throwing a Halloween bash? How to put a spooky twist on your party platter from Sweet T’s Treats!

Then, we are making a bloody, good snack platter with the folks from Honey & Pickle.

Also, we are celebrating Filipino-American History Month with our friends at Sari-Sari, serving up authentic Filipino food.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

