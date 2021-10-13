Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 13, 2021

It’s all about seniors + healthy recipes + adorable pets!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s everything you need to know about the annual period for medicare from Gonzaba Medical Group.

Plus, healthy recipes from Chef Brian West. Then, our friends from the San Antonio Humane Society will have some adorable animals and share what kind of pet would be right for seniors. Also, fashion tips for seniors from Elsa Fernandez with Eye Candy Boutique. You can book an appointment here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

