As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are serving up two fall desserts your family can gather around this season from Galadriel’s Goods.

Plus, change up the look of your space this fall with landscaping tips from Sara Bendrick.

Then, it’s fun, local Halloween events and crafts you can take part in thanks to the San Antonio Public Library.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.