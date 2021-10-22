Estate planning, life insurance, important documents: How prepared are you?

Hermann Sons Life sells insurance and annuity products. By purchasing a product, you become part of a community of members. Investment income generated from premium dollars is used to make a difference through community service initiatives and gives access to unique programs like a youth camp, schools of dance, retirement living, discount program and more.

Hermann Sons Life sells insurance and annuity products. By purchasing a product, you become part of a community of members. Investment income generated from premium dollars is used to make a difference through community service initiatives and gives access to unique programs like a youth camp, schools of dance, retirement living, discount program and more.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have life insurance or are you weighing the benefits or wondering what to look for?

As life brings difficult times, being prepared can help get you and your family through the most stressful moments.

“Just as protecting your loved ones with life insurance shows them how much you love and care for them, keeping important documents and information organized and accessible will also help ease their minds in a crisis,” said Hermann Sons Life.

Nonprofit life insurance group Hermann Sons Life says it’s here to help you through the process on how to record your assets. So let’s start there.

Step 1: Documentation is the first priority.

Record your important personal information and documents. This may feel like a monumental task, but it’s very important. It may be easy to overlook items present in our everyday life. Without this step, your loved ones can be left trying to sort your belongings during the grieving process.

Ad

Step 2: Figure out what your personal assets are.

Record information regarding your assets and financial records. Most of us think of our assets just in terms of real estate, investments and vehicles, but jewelry, firearms, antiques, collectibles and sentimental items also need to be taken into account.

Step 3: Determine your online access.

Record information needed to access accounts, social sharing and more on all your devices. Make several copies of your account logins in case of a situation arises where loves ones can’t find the documentation.

Step 4: What are your final arrangements?

Take some time to look over what you want your final wishes and arrangements to cover. Talk to family members to see which assets and belongings they may value more than the others.

Membership with Hermann Sons Life means being part of a community with access to unique programs such as social groups called lodges; a discount program, a youth camp, schools of dance and retirement living.

Ad

“We also believe that purchasing life insurance or annuity products strengthens the family and greater community and is an important piece of membership,” said a representative for Hermann Sons Life. “The investment of our members’ premium dollars makes community service initiatives possible.”

To view and print the My Estate Planning Organizer guide from Hermann Sons Life, click or tap here.