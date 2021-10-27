As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, classic monsters turned into cakes. The experts at Nadler’s Bakery & Deli shows you how to create some fun, Halloween designs.

Plus, are you one of those people scrambling for a last minute costume? Well, your procrastinating could actually win you some money! Penny Benavidez from Goodwill San Antonio will have some ideas for last minute DIY costumes and tell you about their Halloween costume contest!

Then, what does your Halloween costume say about you? An expert from the Tripsitter Clinic explains what the most popular costumes say about your personality.

Also, the folks from La Familia Cortez share Day Of The Dead drinks and cocktails!

We continue to celebrate Filipino American History Month with delicious Filipino food from Kain Na! We share the details of their grand-reopening party this Saturday, October 30, at their new location at 9323 Perrin Beitel Road.

How you can win tickets to see pop duo, For King And Country at their upcoming concert in Selma on November 5!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.