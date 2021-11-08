As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 8, 2021

San Antonio – Today on SA Live, perk up with a pick-me-up this Monday! We’ll tell you how you can get a free coffee every Monday, for the rest of the year, from Dunkin’ Donuts in our Deal Of The Day!

Are you ready to rev your engines! We give you a preview of this weekend’s San Antonio Auto and Truck Show.

Then, get ready to get glam! The experts from Jaelynn Rae Boutique are here to teach you the skills you need to be your own glam squad.

Plus, Chef Eusebio Picazo, owner of Fugu Sushi SA is here to create some of their delicacies! You can find Fugu Sushi at the Point Park located at 24188 Boerne Stage Road. They also deliver and cater.

Also, Verteran’s Day is coming up, so we are at Pinspiration with some creative ways for honoring our heroes.

Ad

Native Texas George Birge was about to give up his music dreams until one TIk-Tok post changed everything! Hear his story and his hit that went viral.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.