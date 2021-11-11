As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 11, 2021

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have several local, veteran-owned businesses on the show, as we honor our service members.

Longtab Brewing is a local brewery that supports veteran causes and highlights service members.

Plus, the Air Force veteran behind Sunshine Woodworks is adding fun to any home with his custom yard games, all meant to bring families together for a good time!

Then, we check out patriotic apparel from Grunt Style!

Also, there’s a new bar in town! A chef from Three Star Bar gives us a sampling of their menu.

To honor and thank all military personnel who have served, the first Annual Battle of the Branches – Veterans Day Shoot takes place this Friday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the winning team’s organization of choice!

Ad

Artists, musicians and other local talents come together this weekend for Luminaria, we give you a preview!

Businesses across the Alamo City are honoring active military and veterans today and everyday of the year. So, we put together a list of places with discounts veterans can enjoy:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.