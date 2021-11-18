54º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thanksgiving Prep Week: Day 4 - Gobble, gobble! It’s all about the turkey.

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s day four of our Thanksgiving Prep Week and it’s all about the main dish! We give you several recipes for making your perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ shows us how to make sure your turkey is a smoke show at your dinner!

Plus, we learn another method for cooking a turkey from “So Much Food” Food Blogger, Jenny Goycochea-Marker.

Then, we have Thanksgiving DIY table settings, games and treats from Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles With Adeina.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

