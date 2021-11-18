As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 18, 2021

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s day four of our Thanksgiving Prep Week and it’s all about the main dish! We give you several recipes for making your perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ shows us how to make sure your turkey is a smoke show at your dinner!

Plus, we learn another method for cooking a turkey from “So Much Food” Food Blogger, Jenny Goycochea-Marker.

Then, we have Thanksgiving DIY table settings, games and treats from Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles With Adeina.

