Holiday toy shopping for pets? This animal hospital explains what items are safe and unsafe

Getting a head start on Christmas shopping for your furry friends?

As pets can be mischievous and find joy in tearing up plastic bags and items laying around the house, these tasty chew toys might be wreaking havoc on your pet’s teeth and gastrointestinal tract.

While there are many great chew toys for pets available, these two are good, safe options for your four-legged friend, according to Eagle Veterinary Hospital:

Safe chew toys

1) KONG toys

You’ve probably seen those durable, rubber KONG toys at pet stores that are geared toward different chewing levels, making this the perfect toy for all pets.

The great part about KONGs is they can be filled with your pet’s favorite snacks, including peanut butter, spray cheese, chicken, canned food, tuna and other pet-approved ingredients your furry friend will enjoy.

2) Veterinary Oral Health Council-approved chews

Be on the lookout for the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) seal of approval to find a chew that not only entertains your pet, but also provides dental health benefits. This seal of approval is aimed at chews, treats, and other products that have demonstrated the ability to slow plaque and tartar accumulation.

Unsafe chew toys for pets

Many chew toys lining pet store shelves claim to be safe for pets, but not all products are hazard-free. Try to avoid the following chews when purchasing treats for your pet:

1) Bones, antlers, hooves

These extremely hard items like bones, antlers and hooves are often given to larger pets with a powerful chew to provide long-lasting enjoyment, but they can easily fracture teeth, veterinarians suggest.

Splinters and fragments can also be swallowed, pierced or lodged in your pet’s gastrointestinal tract.

2) Rawhides

Pets sure do love their rawhides, as this treat can last for hours. It’s important to keep in mind that some pets try to ingest these items as soon as they become slightly soft. This slimy chew substance can lead to a choking hazard or gastrointestinal obstruction.

If you still have questions about chew toys for your pets, contact Eagle Veterinary Hospital.

