Give the gift of comfort this holiday season: Everyone will be sure to love these items

As Thanksgiving is just a couple days away, the season of giving is practically upon us.

If you find yourself struggling to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your Christmas list, consider these three options, according to Dillard’s at La Cantera.

1) UGG Australia plush gifts

You can’t go wrong with giving the gift of comfort especially from brands like UGG. Not only can you find some of the softest slippers, robes, blankets, but now the designer brand offers lounge joggers, hoodies, pajamas for adults/kids and sweaters. These high-quality finds are the perfect pairing for a cold wintery night by the fire.

2) James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Texans are quite familiar with local James Avery Artisan Jewelry founded in Kerrville, Texas. These handmade work of art pieces have a Christmas collection that will complement charm bracelets and Christmas accessories with new earrings, necklaces and rings.

3) Beauty products

While you are out Christmas shopping, find a deal where you can receive a gift with purchase. This is an ideal time to score a free fragrance holiday gift set especially on brands like Clinique. Do some digging to see which particular fragrances and cologne your loved one fancies.

