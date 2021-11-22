This veterinary hospital explains the benefits of ultrasounds for animals

Eagle Veterinary Hospital is a full-service animal hospital that offers boarding, top-of-the-line surgical and dental services, and general pet medicine all available for your four-legged family members, as well as those with feathers and scales.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Our pets can’t tell us where it hurts, making vets have to use their knowledge and experience to diagnose sick animals.

A physical exam can only do so much to find out what’s wrong. That’s why having an ultrasound for your furry friends may be a good option to consider.

To give pet owners a better understanding of taking advantage of ultrasounds for pets. Dr. Kenneth Kirlin a veterinarian at Eagle Veterinary Hospital answered commonly asked questions.

1) How do vets use ultrasounds on pets to diagnose medical issues?

“Any time we have a sick animal that comes in, trying to figure out what’s causing it, it’s sort of like solving a murder mystery,” said Kirlin. “What we’re doing is getting as many clues as we can. With the advantage of ultrasound, we can look internally and see if there are changes in the internal organs that give us a clue. So, here’s what’s causing this problem for the animal.”

Takeaway: If a vet needs to gather more lab work to find the undergoing problem, an ultrasound helps provide a clearer insight.

2) What are some benefits of ultrasounds for pets?

“One of the biggest things that we use it for also is for echocardiograms,” Kirlin said. “We listen to a dog’s chest, we hear a murmur or we can have an echocardiogram done and that’s what ultrasound does. It looks at the structure of the heart and chambers of the heart. We look at if there is a disease going on in those, and to what degree? It gives us a much better idea of what are the best medicines for us to choose for that sort of thing.”

Takeaway: Ultrasounds help vets find underlying diseases animals may have that may not be visible with a normal check-up.

3) What else can an ultrasound detect?

An ultrasound can detect a number of different issues, such as cardiac function, tumor, mass, enlarged organs, pregnancy, quality of blood flow.

Takeaway: If your vet recommends your pet to undergo an ultrasound, this may be the cure that helps your furry friend overcome its health problems and discomfort that can be prescribed with medications.

