As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 29, 2021

It’s the kickoff to our Holly Jolly week: DIY outdoor decor, hill country antiques + a holiday-inspired breakfast

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Today, Cristy’s Casa de Colores is helping you create some DIY outdoor decor.

Antiques and coffee too! We take you to 8th Street Market & Comfort Coffee for some holiday decor finds and more!

Shopping builds an appetite, right? Snooze A.M. Eatery is helping whip up some holiday-inspired breakfast recipes.

Check everyone off your holiday list! Stephanie Pena-Frost with Princess and the Monkey is here with a shop local roundup.

Including:

• Silver Alert Designs

3PD Leather

Waxents

Bexar Cub

Love you Mucho Designs

Essentials by Faby

Look your best this season with help from Eye Candy Boutique. They are sharing some of the latest trends.

That and more all today on SA Live!

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

