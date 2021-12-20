As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 20, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a Wild Wednesday two days early! Plus, places you can take your family over the holidays in and around San Antonio.

Once in a Wild Mobile Zoo stops by to share with us all things cute and cuddly, feathery, scaly and amphibious. All the animals you see today you can order straight to your home or event for a special appearance.

Reserve your ski passes and get ready to enjoy with family, friends and Mr. Kringle at Chicken and Pickle’s spacious venue for Aprés-Ski in Snowbound, a pop-up holiday bar! With summit views, a gondola, a cozy atmosphere and outdoor fire-pits, you can eat, drink and be merry!

We are getting three festive DIY ideas from artist, teacher, author and mom, Amy Latta of Amy Latta Creations.

Get ready to make some memories at the wintery, watery wonderland over at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. We introduce you to their newest addition at Beluga Stadium.

It’s Christmas at the Caverns at Natural Bridge Caverns! From ice skating and Santa to s’mores and carols in the caverns, they have you covered for family fun over the holidays.

Looking for a good deal? Check out a special edition of KSAT Deals today on the show.

