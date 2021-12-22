52º

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Southtown Buñuelos, home decor for the holidays, tamalada children’s book + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Happy Space: Rancho Diaz offers unique ornaments, foodie gifts + home decor form around the world | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas is only four days away and the tamales, buñuelos and everything that makes Christmas in San Antonio great are flowing!

It’s buñuelos season and the folks from Southtown Buñuelos show us how to make this holiday favorite.

Also, we’re helping you save money for the holidays! Stephanie Pena Frost with Princess & the Monkey Home Décor shows you how to DIY new Christmas decorations with things you already have around the house.

Need some seasonal decor that will help your home pop with Christmas cheer? We show you where to find great items that will have your home looking festive with Rancho Diaz.

Chef Cariño Cortez shares the children’s book she wrote with her sister, Paloma, about the tamalada tradition.

Looking for a good deal? Check out a special edition of KSAT Deals today on the show.

Plus, hear the San Antonio Mastersingers’ rendition of “Silent Night,” a Christmas performance!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

