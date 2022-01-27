54º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 27, 2022

Polka, polka, polka! Three cheers to music, coffee + cocktails!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: SA Live, as seen sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are eating and drinking with season 19 finalist of Hell’s Kitchen, Chef Mary Lou Davis and find out where she is going next!

Then, coffee and cocktails from Full Belly Cafe and Bar. We check out this premier breakfast, brunch and lunch spot.

Plus, what’s covered in chocolate and tastes like heaven? We try the new recipe from Doubleside Toffee Co.!

Also, Grammy-nominated musician, Alex Meixner joins us with a few tunes of his own and how you can see him perform at Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook