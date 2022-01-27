As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are eating and drinking with season 19 finalist of Hell’s Kitchen, Chef Mary Lou Davis and find out where she is going next!

Then, coffee and cocktails from Full Belly Cafe and Bar. We check out this premier breakfast, brunch and lunch spot.

Plus, what’s covered in chocolate and tastes like heaven? We try the new recipe from Doubleside Toffee Co.!

Also, Grammy-nominated musician, Alex Meixner joins us with a few tunes of his own and how you can see him perform at Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.