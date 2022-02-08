Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Hello Tallulah this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Hello Tallulah is one of San Antonio’s signature vintage clothing shops. Owner Kristina Uriegas-Reyes is planning her annual Galentine’s Day event that includes beauty vendors, food, drinks, and shopping too.

“You can get your hair and makeup done, make you feel fabulous,” Uriegas-Reyes said.

Uriegas-Reyes also shared some new exciting news.

“My friend was asked to feature some of her clothing from her shop on “Queer Eye”, so she pulled some of pieces from my store,” Uriegas-Reyes said. “So if you watch the new episode of “Queer Eye,” you’ll see dresses from my personal closet and from my store.”

She also mentioned someone from HBO stopped by to shop for costumes for a new show starring Elizabeth Olsen.

“You just never know who is gonna stop by the shop,” she said.

This Saturday the Galentine’s Day event is from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Hello Tallulah located at 1912 Fredericksburg Rd.

