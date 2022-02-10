As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we find the activities that you can enjoy with your family at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo grounds on opening day!

Plus, we give you a preview of the country music that you can catch at the rodeo grounds today from the Bret Mullins Band!

Also, Miss Rodeo Texas 2022 joins us to talk about the pageant, this year’s rodeo and we’ll get a little roping in, too!

Get the perfect pick-me-up at the San Antonio Coffee Festival! Now in its 9th year, the festival is the city’s original celebration of coffee open to all coffee-lovers, offering the perfect grounds to share time together. Check it out, Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio.

Then, check out Valentine’s Day themed drinks at St. Paul Square from Tap Truck San Antonio on February 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the kids, there’s a School Discovery Day at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair on Saturday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

