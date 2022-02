Clay Carabajal shares fun facts about his animal ambassadors from the Abilene Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Planning your San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo trip? The petting zoo is always a hit, but be sure to stop by the Freeman Coliseum to get up close with some non-farm animals from the Abilene Zoo.

“This is what the Abilene zoo is all about,” supervisor of conservation at the Abilene Zoo Clay Carabajal said.

With several ambassadors on hand, you can pet a giant tortoise or get up close with a screech owl, and even pet an alligator.

