73rd San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

With the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officially kicking off tonight, it’s the season to enjoy carnival festivities, performances, funnel cakes and shopping for essential rodeo gear.

KSAT 12 will exclusively broadcast the opening ceremony of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo live from the AT&T Center Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Right after the opening ceremony, KSAT anchors David Sears and Ursula Pari will give you a closer look at this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the history of the big annual event in a new “Let’s Rodeo San Antonio” special.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Opening Ceremony and Let’s Rodeo Special will air live on KSAT 12 on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. You can also watch live in the video player above, or on KSAT’s mobile phone app and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app available on most smart TVs, Roku and mobile phones.

If you are interested in checking out the Ford exhibit at the rodeo, it’s located right outside of the carnival where you can get a look at new Ford models.

To learn more, click or tap here.

You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.