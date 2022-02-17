As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 17, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, enjoy rodeo season with a vaquero chili recipe from renowned pit master, Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ.

Then, this lasso and dance team has been around since 1932 and now they’re preparing for their biggest event of the year. We get a special performance from the Thomas Jefferson High School Lassos!

Plus, Cherry Pie Day, Muffin Day and Banana Cream Pie Day are all coming up, Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne shows off their delicious pies and their new EmPIEnada flavors on the menu!

Get ready to sweat! We get a sneak peek at San Antonio Magazine’s Sweat SA series featuring workout classes, healthy cooking demos and inspiring speakers!

Check out San Antonio Charter Mom’s School Discovery Day at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair, Saturday, February 19th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, you can enjoy Girl Scout cookies and wine pairings from Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery benefiting local Girl Scout troops.

