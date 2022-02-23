3 things to consider for home renovations

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is coming, and that means there will be a surge of homeowners eager to get started on home projects.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind for the decision-making process:

1. Use a local company.

Working with a company that’s local, such as Expo Home Improvement, might be better because they understand Texas’ unique climate, and in turn, can offer products that cater to the elements.

“Here in Texas, we deal with humidity and shifting soils – so we provide a vinyl replacement window that won’t rot and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty,” said Amanda McDaniel with Expo Home Improvement.

2. Make the most of your consultation.

Many companies offer consultations over the phone or in-person; some even have a live chat available on their website to use on your mobile device at no cost.

Take advantage of your consultation and keep a list handy with all the questions you might have about your current and future projects.

3. Don’t rule out the importance of materials.

Materials make a difference!

For example, if you’re in need of new windows, don’t make your decision based on price alone. Windows are created from various materials and you’ll want to choose an option that’s made to withstand Texas’ extreme summer heat and unpredictable winters.

