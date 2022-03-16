60º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Hot brunch spots, Texas-sized sweets + Irish whoopie pies!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, one local restaurant really knows how to make your morning special! Christopher Edwards from Snooze A.M. Eatery is here to show us some of the brand new items on their menu.

Plus, popular Instagram baker, John Kanell is getting us ready for Saint Patrick’s Day. He shows us how to make delicious, Irish whoopie pies.

Then, hope you have a sweet tooth today, the folks from Texas Cookie Shop give us a taste of their unique flavors!

Also, it’s not just dogs and cats looking for a family, reptiles and birds are often left looking for a loving home and Holly Fletcher from the Fletcher Reptile and Bird Rescue tell us about an adoption event this weekend.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook