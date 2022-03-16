As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 16, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, one local restaurant really knows how to make your morning special! Christopher Edwards from Snooze A.M. Eatery is here to show us some of the brand new items on their menu.

Plus, popular Instagram baker, John Kanell is getting us ready for Saint Patrick’s Day. He shows us how to make delicious, Irish whoopie pies.

Then, hope you have a sweet tooth today, the folks from Texas Cookie Shop give us a taste of their unique flavors!

Also, it’s not just dogs and cats looking for a family, reptiles and birds are often left looking for a loving home and Holly Fletcher from the Fletcher Reptile and Bird Rescue tell us about an adoption event this weekend.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.