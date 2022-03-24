68º

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 24, 2022

Viva Fiesta! Porch Parade prep, spring succulents + smashburgers!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, time to bust out the balloons and streamers, Fiesta is almost here! We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the city-wide Porch Parade with help from Balloons Boutique San Antonio and Stream Factory! The KSAT Porch Parade airs live on KSAT 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

Then, it’s a KSAT Community event that we look forward to every year, we have a little loteria fun while filling you in on the The San Antonio Book Festival!

Plus, you can enjoy delicious meals at Whiskey Cake at The Shops at La Cantera, we get a taste of the new spring menu dishes being served up!

Also, we have all of the succulents and cacti you need to bring the spring season to your home from the San Antonio Cactus & Xerophyte Society.

