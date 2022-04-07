As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 7, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, want a chance to win a free car? We give you the details on CarfestSA this Friday through Sunday!

Then, we get a Fiesta performance from award-winning dance group, Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones.

Plus, Fiesta food from Chef Tatu, that you can enjoy at home! Fiesta aguas frescas & corn-in-a-cup from La Familia Cortez and a Fiesta sopapilla recipe from Chef Leo Aguirre with Eat Fredericksburg Texas!

We get a preview of Taste of the Northside, and let you know what food you can taste there and what it’s benefitting.

Here is the Official Fiesta Event Calendar, as well a list of the Fiesta Calendar of Events, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, you can also check out Fiesta at San Fernando.

Also, we get the look at five items for outdoor fun from Whole Earth Provisions and let you know how buying their Fiesta medal helps out Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.

You can watch the full show in the video below.