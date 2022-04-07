78º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 7, 2022

Your chance to win a free car, traditional Mexican dance + a preview of Taste Of The Northside!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on SA Live
As seen on SA Live (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, want a chance to win a free car? We give you the details on CarfestSA this Friday through Sunday!

Then, we get a Fiesta performance from award-winning dance group, Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones.

Plus, Fiesta food from Chef Tatu, that you can enjoy at home! Fiesta aguas frescas & corn-in-a-cup from La Familia Cortez and a Fiesta sopapilla recipe from Chef Leo Aguirre with Eat Fredericksburg Texas!

We get a preview of Taste of the Northside, and let you know what food you can taste there and what it’s benefitting.

Here is the Official Fiesta Event Calendar, as well a list of the Fiesta Calendar of Events, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, you can also check out Fiesta at San Fernando.

Also, we get the look at five items for outdoor fun from Whole Earth Provisions and let you know how buying their Fiesta medal helps out Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook