As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, local restaurants are competing this weekend to see who has the best mac and cheese in town, and the best part? You can try them all and vote for you favorite!

One of those competitors, Ben de Los Santos, owner of Benjie’s Munch is here to give us a preview of what he’s bringing to the Mac and Cheese Festival taking place this Saturday, April 30 at St. Paul Square.

Plus, Deanna Fischer, with Fischer & Wieser, is here to share a main course recipe and a refreshing cocktail!

Cinco de Mayo is a little more than a week away and if you’re looking for a place to celebrate, Costa Pacifica has great food drink and specials to help you celebrate!

Also, Disney on Ice, Dream Big will have 7 fun-filled performances here in town starting tomorrow, April 28th and going through Sunday, May 1st at the Alamodome.

Then, get ready for Cornyval 2022 in Helotes this Thursday through Sunday!

Grab your dancing shoes and cowboy hat! Grammy-winning musicians are putting on a free concert here in San Antonio! We fill you in on Conjunto Underground with a special performance!

