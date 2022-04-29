As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, actor Tony Plana has been on hit shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” and movies like the “Three Amigos,” “Pain and Gain” and many more!

He joins us to fill us in about a new program here in town, called “Seniors in Play,” where he teaches his acting skills to local seniors!

Then, your favorite Pixar movies come to life on a mini-golf course! We give you a sneak peek at all the family fun you can have at Pixar Putt!

Want to rest, relax and rejuvenate? Check out The Lazy Lavender in the Texas Hill Country.

Plus, chow down at SeaWorld San Antonio Seven Seas Food Festival! We give you a peek at all the delicious food from around the globe!

Also, we show you what Davila’s BBQ is grilling up for Mother’s Day!

Ad

S-A Live is always ready to help you win some great prizes! We spin the KSAT Insider prize wheel for another lucky viewer!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.