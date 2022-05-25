How to talk to your children about the Uvalde tragedy

Dr. Lulu, pediatrician, parent coach and author, shares her tips on how to start the conversation with children of all ages

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Lulu is a pediatrician, parent coach, and mother. Today she shares key points on how you can start the conversation with your children.

Here are some of her tips:

• keeping them in a routine, can be helpful

• start the conversation

• let them talk, ask them open-ended questions

• find ways to engage in a conversation, for example: going on a walk, going out for ice cream, etc.

• ask children if there is something they would like to do for Uvalde (maybe making cards, painting a picture, etc.)

• engage with your children by going into their space to talk, face-to-face

Dr. Lulu reminds us that May is mental health awareness month. She encourages parents to allow themselves to be vulnerable.

“Cry if you need to, let your child see you going through the motions,” Dr. Lulu said.

If you would like to reach out to Dr. Lulu, she offers life coaching for parents. She helps families struggling with teen depression and other challenges. Dr. Lulu is also the author of four books.