As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 9, 2022

Summer cooking camps in four languages, summer brunch + ice cream treats!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we feature another summer camp for kids where they learn to speak in one of four languages! We check out one of the summer cooking camps at The International School of San Antonio and find out how you can enroll your kids in this multilingual immersion program for the next school year!

Then, and, it’s so hot outside that we are all screaming for ice cream! We have just the place to cool you off this summer at Fahrenheit 32 SA, an Artisansal ice cream shop with Açaí bowls, sandwiches and more!

Plus, we sample summer brunch items from Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe.

Salud! It’s a thirsty Thursday and we check out Conversa Elevated, a new bar and lounge coming to the Alamo City.

Get ready we are Live From The South Side with Mario Moreno Music!

