As Seen on SA Live - Monday, June 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, cool off this summer with delicious custard from one of the newest sweet shops in town, Andy’s Frozen Custard.

A wild adventure awaits at The San Antonio Zoo--we are sharing all the “cool” spots to beat the heat.

Plus, keep your skin looking healthy this summer with all-natural products from Bubbles and Butters.

Also, support local while enjoying some flavorful aguas frescas from Tasty Aguas Frescas.

Dinner on a budget--mom of four and owner of 5 Dollar Dinners, Erin Chase, shares her easy burrito bowl recipe along with some grocery-saving tips.

Also, here is a list of Restaurants where kids eat free:

Freebirds: kids eat free every Sunday with the purchase of an adult meal.

Jim’s Restaurant: kids eat free on Sunday and Monday from 5 - 9 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree.

Beto’s Alt-Mex: kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of an adult meal.

Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse: kids eat free every Tuesday

Main Event: kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday with a purchase of $9 or more.

Cafe Vida: free kids meals every Tuesday from 4 - 9 p.m., dine-in only, with a purchase of adult entree.

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic: kids eat free every Wednesday.

Luby’s: kids eat for free every Wednesday and Saturday

Center Court Pizza and Brew: kids eat free every Thursday with the purchase of $20 or more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.