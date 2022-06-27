As Seen on SA Live - Monday, June 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, cool off this summer with delicious custard from one of the newest sweet shops in town, Andy’s Frozen Custard.
A wild adventure awaits at The San Antonio Zoo--we are sharing all the “cool” spots to beat the heat.
Plus, keep your skin looking healthy this summer with all-natural products from Bubbles and Butters.
Also, support local while enjoying some flavorful aguas frescas from Tasty Aguas Frescas.
Dinner on a budget--mom of four and owner of 5 Dollar Dinners, Erin Chase, shares her easy burrito bowl recipe along with some grocery-saving tips.
Also, here is a list of Restaurants where kids eat free:
Freebirds: kids eat free every Sunday with the purchase of an adult meal.
Jim’s Restaurant: kids eat free on Sunday and Monday from 5 - 9 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree.
Beto’s Alt-Mex: kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of an adult meal.
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse: kids eat free every Tuesday
Main Event: kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday with a purchase of $9 or more.
Cafe Vida: free kids meals every Tuesday from 4 - 9 p.m., dine-in only, with a purchase of adult entree.
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic: kids eat free every Wednesday.
Luby’s: kids eat for free every Wednesday and Saturday
Center Court Pizza and Brew: kids eat free every Thursday with the purchase of $20 or more.
SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.