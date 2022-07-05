As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Need a recipe for your Fourth of July leftovers? Try making a BBQ quesadilla!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, what to do with Fourth of July leftovers, craft cocktails for a cause, sourdough conchas and a spa day for kids!

Nome’s Catering shares revamped recipes for your July 4th leftovers. This Black woman-owned business does catering and makes comfort food from scratch.

The Cherrity Bar is serving up craft cocktails and food--all to support local charities. Jen takes us there.

Fiona takes us for a kids’ spa day at Spoil Me Kids Spa. Wait until you see what they’re offering up to relax little ones and celebrate special occasions.

Plus, fresh-baked sourdough conchas and boules that are not only organic but dairy-free at Concha Style.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.