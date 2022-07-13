91º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 13, 2022

A hole-in-one for charity, how to grow your own food + Philly cheese steaks, burgers & more!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we chow down with the folks behind Grunts Grill, a veteran owned food truck serving Philly cheese steaks, burgers and more!

Plus, it’s a hole in one for charity! We fill you in on a golf tournament at Top Golf that benefits The Grace Seward Foundation.

Then, we learn how to be more sustainable with the experts from Lakeside Organics and how they can help get you started saving money by growing your own food at home!

Celebrate the dog days of summer with your dog! Check out this summer wine release party at Kuhlman Cellars, benefiting the Humane Society of New Braunfels.

Also, we help get you in shape with the pros from Crossfit Lobo!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook